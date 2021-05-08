Take a ride on the 1880 Train for National Train Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 1880 train will begin operation next weekend, as weather wasn’t very accommodating this weekend..

This year, there’s new features like a student artwork exhibit, new goodies in the shop and additions to the large HO display in the museum.

Train enthusiasts came out to check out the station in preparation for next week, like Ed Elkins, a citizen out of Sioux Falls.

”Since today is National Train Day, it was a good time to come out,” says Elkins.

The Train will run May 15th through October 17th, you can schedule your ride aboard the 1880 Train here.

