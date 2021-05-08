Advertisement

Take a ride on the 1880 Train for National Train Day

1880 Train opens May 15th.
1880 Train opens May 15th.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 1880 train will begin operation next weekend, as weather wasn’t very accommodating this weekend..

This year, there’s new features like a student artwork exhibit, new goodies in the shop and additions to the large HO display in the museum.

Train enthusiasts came out to check out the station in preparation for next week, like Ed Elkins, a citizen out of Sioux Falls.

”Since today is National Train Day, it was a good time to come out,” says Elkins.

The Train will run May 15th through October 17th, you can schedule your ride aboard the 1880 Train here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happened to America’s lumber industry
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

Rapid City VA Clinic
As Black Hills VA preps for new clinic, Biden aims at VA infrastructure
Train enthusiasts believe anyone will enjoy its history.
Hill City’s Railroad Museum choo choo’s into 2021
Patches that employees wear the the PCSO.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in out of state applicants
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces