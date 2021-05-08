Advertisement

Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was taken into custody Thursday night following an alleged domestic violence incident in Piedmont.

That’s according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.

An ensuing stand-off occurred for about three and a half hours, before a man, whose name has not been released yet, was taken into custody.

Working Against Violence says one in three women experience domestic abuse or violence from a partner, and Linda Shroll with WAVI said that one way to escape domestic violence is to have a plan.

”Where, in your home, would you be most safe? Where would be a place in your home that you would want to stay away from, where are the exits, where can you get out, do you have an extra pair of keys hidden? Those are all things I would recommend.”

Working Against Violence has phone lines open 24 hours a day if you or a loved one is in danger of domestic violence.

