Showers and cooler air on tap for Mother’s Day weekend

graphic
graphic(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 7:09 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers move in for the weekend. They will be isolated so we’re not expecting a washout, but the best chance for more consistent moisture will be in the northern plains and into central South Dakota. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s across the area with a bit of a breezy. Sunday will be a touch cooler with more 40s and a few 50s.

Those in the northern plains could pick up a half inch to an inch of moisture. This is great news as these are the locations facing the worst drought conditions in the area. There could be some snow that mixes in Saturday night and at times on Sunday. Accumulations should remain minimal, but if there are some, up to an inch could stick on grassy surfaces.

Shower chances on Monday are becoming less likely. Highs will be in the low 50s. Tuesday will still feature isolated showers with highs staying in the 50s. Wednesday will have drier weather with highs near or in the 60s. Thursday and Friday will be nice with highs back near or in the 70s! A few storms could be possible Friday afternoon and evening!

