Off and on showers for Mother’s Day

By David Stradling
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Off and on showers are expected late morning and through the afternoon for Mother’s Day. Best chance to see them will be in and around the Black Hills to northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. A few wet snowflakes could mix in for parts of the higher elevations, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be in the 40s for many.

The cloudy and rainy pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s for those on the plains. It will not be a washout by any means, but we will take any moisture we can get right now. The pattern changes beginning Wednesday, where highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the region. Even warmer air is expected Friday and into the weekend, where 70s will take over. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday. Some storms are possible Sunday, too.

After the 20th of May, it looks like the pattern starts to warm up more and stay consistently warm going into June. We will keep an eye on this and see how it progresses as we get closer.

