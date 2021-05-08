Name a garbage truck, last chance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The clock is ticking.

Nine of Rapid City’s garbage trucks are soon to be named and it’s the last weekend to cast your votes.

The community is able to pick up to nine of their favorite names. They range from the straightforward ones like Sir Dumps A Lot or Rubbish Ralph to the more exotic, like Mr. Hasty Wasty or Cindersmella.

So far there have been 724 votes tallied.

They’ll announce the winners on the May 22, and the nine chosen names will go on a 3 foot by 5 foot plaque on the rear end of the truck.

Those trucks will stick to the same routes.

That way, people will be able to associate the route with the name of their truck in case a pick up is missed, according to Jancie Knight, the Outreach Coordinator for the Solid Waste Division.

”A primary reason for this, not only for the fun of it and bringing awareness to garbage was help on our clerical side, because each truck is actually numbered,” says Knight. “Nobody knows that, because it’s about this [a few inches] big on the door.”

Those who thought up the chosen names will win rewards and will be responsible for officially dubbing their trucks, and inducting them into the Rapid City fleet.

Cast your vote by May 10.

