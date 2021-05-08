Advertisement

Name a garbage truck, last chance

Vote on 9 truck names by May 10.
Vote on 9 truck names by May 10.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 6:25 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The clock is ticking.

Nine of Rapid City’s garbage trucks are soon to be named and it’s the last weekend to cast your votes.

The community is able to pick up to nine of their favorite names. They range from the straightforward ones like Sir Dumps A Lot or Rubbish Ralph to the more exotic, like Mr. Hasty Wasty or Cindersmella.

So far there have been 724 votes tallied.

They’ll announce the winners on the May 22, and the nine chosen names will go on a 3 foot by 5 foot plaque on the rear end of the truck.

Those trucks will stick to the same routes.

That way, people will be able to associate the route with the name of their truck in case a pick up is missed, according to Jancie Knight, the Outreach Coordinator for the Solid Waste Division.

”A primary reason for this, not only for the fun of it and bringing awareness to garbage was help on our clerical side, because each truck is actually numbered,” says Knight. “Nobody knows that, because it’s about this [a few inches] big on the door.”

Those who thought up the chosen names will win rewards and will be responsible for officially dubbing their trucks, and inducting them into the Rapid City fleet.

Cast your vote by May 10.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happened to America’s lumber industry
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

Rapid City VA Clinic
As Black Hills VA preps for new clinic, Biden aims at VA infrastructure
Train enthusiasts believe anyone will enjoy its history.
Hill City’s Railroad Museum choo choo’s into 2021
1880 Train opens May 15th.
Take a ride on the 1880 Train for National Train Day
Patches that employees wear the the PCSO.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in out of state applicants
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces