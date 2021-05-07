Advertisement

Prima School of Dancing is ready to return to the stage

Prima School of Dancing
Prima School of Dancing(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The curtain is set to rise again for local dancers -- after missing recitals last year due to the COVID pandemic. Dancers from Prima School of Dancing are preparing for tomorrow’s performances of two Prima originals -- “The Tale of the Enchanted Garden” and “Heroes,” created to honor those who keep us going through life’s challenges.

Shows this year will be in four groups to allow for more social distancing at the recitals.

For three senior dancers at Prima -- being able to dance during their final year and reflect on what it is like to grow through Prima is a cherished memory.

“We’re just so grateful that the teachers will able to put this together and we get to perform in front of a live audience I’m just so excited that we get to do this,” Avery Andreson, Senior dancer says

“Now being an older dance it is super cool to watch the little girls ask tons of questions and answer them and be a role model. It is a great experience,” Olivia Struth, says

When many of the dancers start, they don’t know many of their classmates, but by the time recitals hit.. they say it feels like a family.

“It is our second family we are here all the time. The teachers are like our moms and we work really hard on it. It just means a lot that we are able to perform again,” Taylin Muth

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happened to America’s lumber industry
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

Rapid City VA Clinic
As Black Hills VA preps for new clinic, Biden aims at VA infrastructure
Train enthusiasts believe anyone will enjoy its history.
Hill City’s Railroad Museum choo choo’s into 2021
1880 Train opens May 15th.
Take a ride on the 1880 Train for National Train Day
Patches that employees wear the the PCSO.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in out of state applicants
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces