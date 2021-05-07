Prima School of Dancing is ready to return to the stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The curtain is set to rise again for local dancers -- after missing recitals last year due to the COVID pandemic. Dancers from Prima School of Dancing are preparing for tomorrow’s performances of two Prima originals -- “The Tale of the Enchanted Garden” and “Heroes,” created to honor those who keep us going through life’s challenges.

Shows this year will be in four groups to allow for more social distancing at the recitals.

For three senior dancers at Prima -- being able to dance during their final year and reflect on what it is like to grow through Prima is a cherished memory.

“We’re just so grateful that the teachers will able to put this together and we get to perform in front of a live audience I’m just so excited that we get to do this,” Avery Andreson, Senior dancer says

“Now being an older dance it is super cool to watch the little girls ask tons of questions and answer them and be a role model. It is a great experience,” Olivia Struth, says

When many of the dancers start, they don’t know many of their classmates, but by the time recitals hit.. they say it feels like a family.

“It is our second family we are here all the time. The teachers are like our moms and we work really hard on it. It just means a lot that we are able to perform again,” Taylin Muth

