Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 4:51 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happened to America’s lumber industry
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives
Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a...
Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter
Jonathan Bauer and his 13-year-old daughter were headed home when they were involved in a...
Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save 2-year-old after car crash
Hero honored for saving toddler ejected into water during car crash
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack