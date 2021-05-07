Matthew’s Opera House keeps it local with Homegrown Sessions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Performing first as part of our Homegrown Sessions will be Gordy Pratt, Dalyce Sellers, & Kenny Putnum. Enjoy an afternoon of western music and even some harmony yodeling! This free concert will be Mother’s Day matinee (May 9 at 2:00 pm), so this is the perfect way to celebrate the day with the incredible mothers in your life. A cash bar will be available with beer, wine & soda for purchase.

This production will be general seating, so no advanced reservations are required. A free-will donation is suggested. All proceeds go to the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center

