Advertisement

Let It Grow: Pruning your Rose Bush

Using the right tools makes all the difference, according to Cathie Draine
By Blake Joseph
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In this episode, we cut back the brush and show you the tools you’ll need to have to prune your rose bush.

BLAKE: Welcome back Black Hills Nation.

We’re standing here with Garden Aficionado, Cathie Draine, Cathie this is the perfect time, your advice, to start pruning, There’s some tools you want to talk about.

CATHIE: Yeah we’re going to be pruning this big Terease Bugnot Rose bush, These are two crucial pruning tools if you are pruning anything that is finger size or bigger. It’s a ratchet pruner which assist you in the cutting.

BLAKE: Gardening shears are not the tool that you want to reach for first.

CATHIE: Not if you’re doing serious pruning on big size branches.

BLAKE: My French is still a little rusty. What kind of rose bush is this?

CATHIE: Terease Bugnet

BLAKE: Not Bug-net as I’m sure it’s mispronounced. How do you go about this Cathie?

CATHIE: So we’re going to cut really close down to the ground, 2-3 inches, and there it goes.

BLAKE: That look effortless!

CATHIE: Oh yeah well thanks to the ratchet I couldn’t do it on my own. If I didn’t clean it up I would damage it. And then I would feel bad. And the cat still has a place to sleep either in the sun or the shade.

BLAKE: That’s important.

CATHIE: We are animal friendly.

BLAKE: We’re keeping things clean and they’re looking that way. Folks join us for another episode of Let It Grow with Garden Aficionado, Cathie Draine. We’ll see you next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What happened to America’s lumber industry
The White House came out with their Alternative Fuel Corridor map with both South Dakota and...
South Dakota left blank on White Houses’ alternative fuel corridor map
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7 PM at the Sacora Station mobile home park.
Suspect in custody after alleged domestic violence incident
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

Rapid City VA Clinic
As Black Hills VA preps for new clinic, Biden aims at VA infrastructure
Train enthusiasts believe anyone will enjoy its history.
Hill City’s Railroad Museum choo choo’s into 2021
1880 Train opens May 15th.
Take a ride on the 1880 Train for National Train Day
Patches that employees wear the the PCSO.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in out of state applicants
Jake Adams went on a mission to hit golf balls in all 50 states.
Golfer goes to Mount Rushmore and takes shot toward the faces