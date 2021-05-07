Let It Grow: Pruning your Rose Bush

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In this episode, we cut back the brush and show you the tools you’ll need to have to prune your rose bush.

BLAKE: Welcome back Black Hills Nation.

We’re standing here with Garden Aficionado, Cathie Draine, Cathie this is the perfect time, your advice, to start pruning, There’s some tools you want to talk about.

CATHIE: Yeah we’re going to be pruning this big Terease Bugnot Rose bush, These are two crucial pruning tools if you are pruning anything that is finger size or bigger. It’s a ratchet pruner which assist you in the cutting.

BLAKE: Gardening shears are not the tool that you want to reach for first.

CATHIE: Not if you’re doing serious pruning on big size branches.

BLAKE: My French is still a little rusty. What kind of rose bush is this?

CATHIE: Terease Bugnet

BLAKE: Not Bug-net as I’m sure it’s mispronounced. How do you go about this Cathie?

CATHIE: So we’re going to cut really close down to the ground, 2-3 inches, and there it goes.

BLAKE: That look effortless!

CATHIE: Oh yeah well thanks to the ratchet I couldn’t do it on my own. If I didn’t clean it up I would damage it. And then I would feel bad. And the cat still has a place to sleep either in the sun or the shade.

BLAKE: That’s important.

CATHIE: We are animal friendly.

BLAKE: We’re keeping things clean and they’re looking that way. Folks join us for another episode of Let It Grow with Garden Aficionado, Cathie Draine. We’ll see you next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.