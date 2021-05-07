Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM MDT
(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

