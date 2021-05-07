Construction downtown will bring light to the night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have noticed some holes in the sidewalk downtown.

That’s because a downtown lighting project has completed its first phase, which saw new lights go up at intersections. It has moved into phase two and three where new lights will be placed along the sidewalk.

The 4 point 5 million dollar project has four phases, aiming to install more than sixty sustainable bright lights in downtown Rapid City.

The lights are being placed between East and West Boulevards and Main and Saint Joseph Streets, which is why cones are currently spread across parking spaces.

The design is expected to brighten up the night considerably, according to the Communications Division Manager of Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

”What we’ve had in the past is a two-one, one-two as you go down the blocks of Main Street and Saint Joe’s Street. It would be two light poles on one side of the block, one pole on the other side. The next side, two-one, two-one, two-one. So, there was basically three poles within each one of those blocks, in most of the blocks. When this is all said and done, it will basically be a three-three,” says Shoemaker.

Phases two and three of the project are going according to plan with completion expected by September 3.

The project is currently focusing on Main Street Square with hopes to finish up there by June, provided there’s no obstacles to overcome.

”They’re a couple of days behind. We had some recent rains. Especially because, again, they’re pulling up those sidewalk blocks to do the work. So, we got a couple days of rain and it puddles up a little bit. That’s put it behind maybe one or two days,” says Shoemaker, “but that’s nothing in construction projects. They’ll pick that up without any issue.”

The fourth and final phase of the downtown lighting project will cover a small sliver of sidewalks between Saint Joseph Street and South Dakota Mines, and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.