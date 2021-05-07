Advertisement

Black Hills Community Theatre performs first LIVE show in 14 months

(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: May. 7, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday night, the Black Hills Community Theatre is hosting its first live performance in fourteen months.

During that time,17 planned performances had to either be canceled or moved online.

Now that they are going to be back in person, the theatre will be COVID safe with social distancing cutting the seats from 800 to 250 and a mask requirement.

This weekend’s show, a production of The Who’s Tommy, was supposed to air last March but the artistic director for the theatre Zach Curtis says the decision was made to close the curtain four days before opening night.

”This has just been an incredible experience to revisit this show after so long off and everyone has made such wonderful adjustments to our new situation and knowing that going forward things will change and we will get back into a regular mode again but everyone’s sort of embraced the idea of alright we’re going to make this happen because we really want to do live theatre again,” says Curtis.

For more information on tickets, click here.

