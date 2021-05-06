Advertisement

Dry for Thursday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We could hear the rain hitting the studio roof earlier today. However, this rainy pattern we are in is going to take a brief hiatus tomorrow.

We are still working with an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of this week, and over the next at least six days. In fact the instability will deliver a few strikes of lightning and rolls of thunder on Saturday.

We are still looking at high pressure to warm us up tomorrow, but it will be short-lived as the next front increases our rain chances mainly in the afternoon and it will also lower our temperatures as we move into next week.

A cold front moves into the Black Hills late Friday and will increase the cloud coverage over the weekend and add to the instability aloft that will trigger the storms. We are still looking at the level of severity that will accompany the weekend storms, but for now suffice it to say that some of them could be at near-severe levels. We will definitely keep monitoring that potential stormy situation and we will keep you posted over the next few days.

