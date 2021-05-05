Advertisement

Summer Schedule set as temperatures rise

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is announcing a new summer schedule starting May 19, 2021.
By Blake Joseph
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The museum will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. To view admission rates, click here.

This expanded schedule is just one more way that the museum serves visitors. STEAM Education continues daily with fun educational activities for all ages. The museum’s new video library offers free educational and cultural content.

Masks are required inside the museum, and visitors are encouraged to read the museum’s full health and safety guidelines, found here.

The Journey Museum and Learning Center tells a chronological story of the Black Hills with artifacts from five partners: The Museum of Geology on the campus of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology; South Dakota Historical Society’s Archeology Research Center; US Department of Interior, Indian Arts and Craft Board’s Sioux Indian Museum; Minnilusa Historical Association; and The City of Rapid City Duhamel Plains Indian Artifact Collection.

The Journey Museum and Learning Center was established in 1997 and is conveniently located in downtown Rapid City at 222 New York St., two blocks east of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and across from the Club for Boys.

