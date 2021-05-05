South Dakota ranked number one for recovery from COVID-19 in Wallethub survey

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota doesn’t often rank at the top of the list when studies are done comparing the 50 states but in a recent WalletHub survey, South Dakota ranked number one for overall recovery from COVID-19.

The study looked at 22 different areas related to COVID’s effects on everything from the number of fully vaccinated people to current GDP versus pre-COVID levels.

South Dakota ranked first for share of population fully vaccinated, share of hospitals with supply shortages, unemployment rate compared with pre-COVID levels, and total weekly job postings.

The department of labor and regulation thinks the state ranked so well because it was able to stay more open than others and has always had a good amount of job openings and a low unemployment rate.

”We’d hover around 3%, we’re typically one of the lowest in the nation,” said Marcia Hultman, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota department of labor and regulation. “We were the only state on the recent numbers that had a lower unemployment rate post-pandemic than we had pre-pandemic. So we were actually at 2.9%. That’s pretty phenomenal when you consider that we were as high as 10.4% in the last year.”

Hultman said you can’t go out without seeing a help wanted sign or job posting and that the department’s job posting site is at an all-time high for openings with 23,000 job postings currently.

They range from manufacturing to healthcare to tourism and hospitality.

