Owner of Deadwood Mountain Grand donates Conservation Easement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Small homes and a railroad spar that brought supplies to Deadwood’s former slime plant once stood on a now undeveloped hill.

“And that was basically all that was on that hillside: said Kevin Kuchenbecker the Historic Preservation Officer. “It was forested hillside and historically been an important component of Deadwood’s surroundings and environs.”

But that forested area was in the works for a major commercial development project until owner of Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort, Dale Morris, agreed to donate a Conservation Easement to the town’s Historic Preservation Office in order to maintain the aesthetic and integrity of the land.

“It’s really a win, win situation, or a win, win, win situation for the community, for Deadwood Mountain Grand and their ownership group and the long-term preservation of the landmark district in preserving that historic integrity,” said Kuchenbecker.

The easement will prevent the development of new structures or changes to the land that would alter or damage the natural characteristics and essentially make it undevelopable.

Kuchenbecker believes the neighborhoods across from the hill will enjoy the scenery for generations to come and the residential area around the hill can appreciate not having all the added traffic a major commercial development would have caused.

“I can’t really speak on why Mr. Morris wanted to donate the land,” said George Milo the Mountain Grand’s Director of Communications and Sales, “but I can speak to is as an employer, he treats his employees very well and he promotes culture of donating back and I think by donating the land to the city and making so you can’t develop it, I think that’s the ultimate gift to the city and giving back. As a resident of Deadwood, I find that really cool and it makes me proud to work for a company like that.”

Milos believes anything they can do to keep the beauty of Deadwood intact is a great thing for the historic town.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.