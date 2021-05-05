Advertisement

‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People in the U.S. can now text to find locations in their area that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The White House COVID response team discussed the initiative in its briefing Tuesday. People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them with vaccines in stock.

“We’re going to make it as easy as possible for every American to get a vaccine,” said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for the COVID Response Team

For the information in Spanish, text Vacuna - 822862.

More than 578,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that nearly 148 million people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 106 million fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden set the goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of all adults in the U.S. by July 4.

For more information, go to Vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer responds to decision of Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Tracy Laughlin is arrested Monday
Final suspect in shooting is arrested
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Lance Pearson to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
Lance Pearson set to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in SD
Cinco de Mayo is a minor holiday for Mexicans but for Americans it's found it's way into the...
Cinco de Mayo heats up at Mexico Tipico prepares for fiesta
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Biden administration repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
The Karen and Hoyt Little Community Cat Complex will allow the group to have a spay-neuter...
Cinco de Meow to benefit four legged friends