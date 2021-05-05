Advertisement

Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks has been reversed.

Garrett Rolfe was fired in June, a day after he shot Brooks in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

The Atlanta Civil Service Board on Wednesday released its decision on Rolfe’s appeal of his firing.

Based on the city’s failure to comply with some provisions of its code and on witness testimony, the board says it concluded Rolfe wasn’t given due process before he was fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer responds to decision of Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Tracy Laughlin is arrested Monday
Final suspect in shooting is arrested
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Lance Pearson to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
Lance Pearson set to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday in SD
Cinco de Mayo is a minor holiday for Mexicans but for Americans it's found it's way into the...
Cinco de Mayo heats up at Mexico Tipico prepares for fiesta
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Biden administration repeals Trump-era rule on gig workers
The Karen and Hoyt Little Community Cat Complex will allow the group to have a spay-neuter...
Cinco de Meow to benefit four legged friends