Cinco de Meow to benefit four legged friends
Silent Auction at the Wine Cellar Restaurant starts bids from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Wednesday, May 5th, is Cinco De MEOW! An event at Wine Cellar Restaurant in Rapid City that boasts a silent auction on some great gifts, art to buy, foods to eat, drinks to drink! Also, a Red Carpet Cat Walk with a best friend you can apply to adopt!!!
Please stop by 513 6th St Rapid City, SD 57701 from 3:30-5:30 to participate and support this worthy cause.
Dinner seating starts at 5:30 so if you’d like a reservation call (605) 718-CORK (2675).
Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.