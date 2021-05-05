Advertisement

Cinco de Mayo heats up at Mexico Tipico prepares for fiesta

By Blake Joseph
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in places around the world, but there are some common misconceptions about it.

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo doesn’t mark Mexican Independence, which is celebrated on Sept. 16. Instead, it’s meant to commemorate the Battle of Puebla, which was fought between the Mexican and French armies in 1862.

In Mexico’s long and storied history, the Battle of Puebla is generally considered a fairly minor event. But its legacy lives on a century and a half later, particularly in the United States.

The widespread commercialization of Cinco de Mayo occurred during the 1980s and 1990s. Beer companies, in particular, targeted Mexican Americans, exhorting them to celebrate their heritage with Coronas, Bud Lights and Dos Equis.

Today it has cemented itself into American culture as a day to celebrate Mexican culture and to participate in your very own fiesta.

