Advertisement

Unsettled Weather Continues through Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The next upper level trough cruises southeast into the area today. Scattered showers will be likely this afternoon, with a rumble of thunder possible, especially near the Hills and in northeast Wyoming.

Breezy conditions will develop again for Wednesday with isolated showers still possible in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer and drier then a trough will bring much cooler temperatures and fairly widespread rain this weekend. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow in the higher Black Hills this weekend, as well as the Big Horns. Not the most pleasant of Mother’s Days, but we sure do need the moisture.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Pearson to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
Lance Pearson set to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer responds to decision of Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what’s known as a...
Biden infrastructure package to address ‘childcare desert’ in South Dakota
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Tracy Laughlin is arrested Monday
Final suspect in shooting is arrested

Latest News

A few showers
Rain Chances This Week and for Mother’s Day
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Start to the Week; Warmer End
A few showers through the first half of the week
Monday
Showers to begin the week