The Elks set to raise the curtain on movies at Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Movies will again be shown at Main Street Square this summer -- but the fun seasonal family program will be going by a different name this time around.

The Elks Theatre is now putting on the movies in downtown Rapid City -- and calling the event Moonlit Movies.

Moonlit Movies will begin on the fourth Monday of May and run throughout August. All showings are free to the public.

The Elks will be bringing in their own equipment to run the movies -- and they are excited to bring some family entertainment back to Main Street Square.

“We didn’t want to make it super kiddy for kids under 10. But we didn’t want mature films either. So we picked some films that parents can take their older kids to and relive that first viewing experience of it,” Curt Small, owner, The Elks movie theatre, says

The first show movie will be on May 24 with Wizard of Oz. June 28 will be Spiderman Homecoming, July 26, Onward, and will wrap up on August 23 with Mean Girls.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.