Advertisement

South Dakota public universities will lift mask mandate

Masks
Masks(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 10th marks the beginning of summer sessions for South Dakota public universities and the end of mask mandates on campuses.

The Board of Regents announced Tuesday morning that due to widely available COVID-19 vaccines “mask optional” environments will be introduced.

Jim Rankin, president of South Dakota Mines, believes students will look forward to returning to a more “normal” campus life.

“We really think students will be excited in the fall to come back in the fall for in-person classes. Some students like the fact that you can watch them online so, we will still record a lot of our classes so that you could watch it online if you really wanted to, but we really think the students want to come back and be in person,” said Rankin.

Rankin said all school activities like athletic games and homecoming events are on track to return to normal.

He also says zoom classes won’t completely go away for the university, but being a STEM college with mostly engineering and science degrees, in-person hands-on labs and programming are important.

“During this year it’s been tough. We would have labs where you couldn’t have everyone in at the same time because of social distancing. It really makes it a lot tougher. Getting in where we’re in-person and we’re getting the full lab compliment really adds to the educational opportunities of what we’re trying to do,” said Rankin.

The Geology Museum will continue to mandate masks for at least the first part of the summer as traffic there continues to draw in a number of tourists. They will reevaluate mid-summer based on vaccination numbers.

The School of Mines encourages those who attend this weekend’s graduation ceremony to continue to social distance.

Other South Dakota Universities are planning their fall semesters and encourage students to watch university news releases and campus websites to stay up to date on COVID-19 operations.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Pearson to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
Lance Pearson set to return as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer responds to decision of Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
Tracy Laughlin is arrested Monday
Final suspect in shooting is arrested
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Burn gets out of hand
Open burns can get ignite issues if not properly contained
Moonlit Movies
The Elks set to raise the curtain on movies at Main Street Square
The bridge is getting repairs
A Nemo Road bridge receives much needed attention
FEMA and Indian Health Services partnered together to provide access to COVID vaccines for 13...
FEMA and IHS create mobile clinic to vaccinate more North and South Dakotans
The large chunk of change came from cutting budgets across the board last year, fearing an...
Rapid City common council to hold special meeting for 20 million dollar budget surplus