Rapid City common council to hold special meeting for 20 million dollar budget surplus

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City common council will hold a special meeting next Monday to determine how to use millions of dollars of extra money.

Almost 20 million dollars. That’s how much the common council will be able to allocate to departments across Rapid City. An amount that seems like a surplus of cash.

”Surplus makes it sound like we’re no good at spending money and we’ve got leftovers but the special council meeting on the 10th will be to hear city priorities that may possibly be funded by the cities excess cash,” said Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender. “So we have excess cash from two sources.”

The large chunk of change came from cutting budgets across the board last year, fearing an economic downturn due to the pandemic.

The other source is from federal money through the state for COVID relief.

”Those dollars will have to be spent according to South Dakota law and Rapid City ordinance and to benefit or further operations in the city, to benefit the taxpayers,” said Allender. “So they would not be able to be spent to supplement other government entities such as the schools or the county or the state.”

Using this money will be similar to the vision fund process, the council will hear proposals and vet those, giving priority to certain areas.

The city doesn’t see unspent money like this often, usually, it’s a process to get the budget to balance every year.

