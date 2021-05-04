Advertisement

Rain Chances This Week and for Mother’s Day

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at less cloud cover over the next few days. While clouds will be in the forecast, they will eventually be on the thinner side.

The forecast won’t be all clouds and no sun. There are more opportunities for sunshine despite the unsettled pattern that is taking hold of the area. We are under the influence of diurnal showers and we will maintain this pattern over the next week. This means that most of our showers will be happening in the latter half of the day. They will use the warm air we collect in the course of the day, and that warm energy give the atmosphere just enough fuel to trigger instability to fire off a shower or two across the area. Most of the showers will be spotty in nature.

Cinco de Mayo will have conditions that will be worthy of a fiesta. Mild and it will likely be dry for any outdoor celebrations.

We will not be as warm as we were last week. The drop from the weekend’s cold front will actually bring our temperatures closer to normal which is the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
This gameplay screenshot shows a herd of "zoids" bursting through the walls of the player's...
Get ready to serve food, bullets in South Dakota-based restaurant game ‘Midwest 90: Rapid City’
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Start to the Week; Warmer End
A few showers through the first half of the week
Monday
Showers to begin the week
Cooler with showers to wrap up the weekend