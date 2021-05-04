Advertisement

Open burns can get ignite issues if not properly contained

Burn gets out of hand
Burn gets out of hand(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warmer weather means more people enjoying the outdoors, which can lead to campfires. With the current fire conditions, Pennington County Commissioners talked open burns Tuesday.

Fire’s must be in some sort of container, like a fire ring, pit or bowl. Wood can be stacked no more than 3 feet in diameter and no higher than 2 feet.

When it comes to private campgrounds, those campfires are not regulated by Pennington County.

However, fires within Pennington County should be at least fifteen feet away from anything that may catch fire.

The Commission also stressed that if a fire gets out of control, the individual is responsible for any damage.

Jerome Harvey, the Pennington County Fire Administrator, says these conditions are in place for the public’s good.

Jerome says, “The county is responsible for the safety of the public. These are mechanisms that have been in place that allow them to do that and maintain public health and safety.”

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says oftentimes resident firepits don’t meet these criteria, and the public isn’t aware their fire isn’t legal.

The state issues burn permits for both bonfires and open burning upon request.

