Military blocks promotion of South Dakota attorney general

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of South Dakota’s attorney general because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year. Jason Ravnsborg last month announced on social media that he was being promoted to the rank of full colonel. However, the Army Reserve told the Argus Leader on Monday that the promotion has been flagged and won’t be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved. He is facing three misdemeanor charges after he struck and killed Joe Boever in September. Ravnsborg has pleaded not guilty. A message left at Ravnsborg’s office was not immediately returned Tuesday.

