Fireworks, July 3 through July 11, celebrate with caution

Fireworks light up the night sky.
Fireworks light up the night sky.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fourth of July is about two months away and Tuesday the Pennington County Commission talked fireworks.

In the resolution passed this morning, fireworks will be permitted between June 27 and July 11, but between June 20 and July 2, if the grassland fire danger is extreme, the county could nix fireworks altogether.

However, between July 3 and July 11 the law states there cannot be any regulation on the use of fireworks no matter the fire danger.

The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received more than four hundred phone calls regarding fireworks in 2020.

Fireworks are illegal in Rapid City and the County would like the public to exercise caution where they may be legally fired off, says Jerome Harvey, the Penning County Fire Administrator.

“[we’re] Just going to ask the public to be careful with any source of ignition. Watch the climatic conditions and the weather conditions, as far as maintaining that. Just be careful with, again, any source of ignition wherever they’re at,” says Harvey.

More than eleven million dollars worth of fireworks were sold in South Dakota last year, and that’s in only thirty nine of the sixty six counties in the state.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked for quiet hours to begin at 11 o’clock during past Independence day celebrations.

