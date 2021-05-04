Advertisement

FEMA and IHS create mobile clinic to vaccinate more North and South Dakotans

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - FEMA and Indian Health Services partnered together to provide access to COVID vaccines for 13 communities across North and South Dakota.

Since the end of April, two mobile clinics have stopped in North and South Dakota towns to help with COVID vaccination.

Providing Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, the southern vaccination unit stopped in Rapid City Tuesday from 10 am to 6 pm down by Central High School, a location hand-picked to serve a specific population.

”Our goal was to try and encourage some of the homeless population down here, that was the primary purpose of our location but getting out in the community, having longer hours available for the community to get out and just encourage community-wide vaccination so we can start to open up a little more,” said Daniella Prudich, a COVID resource nurse.

No appointment is necessary and everyone is welcome.

But the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, so what do people do for that second shot?

”So even if they have the second one, we are doing another tour of this around all the 13 communities between North Dakota and South Dakota so if they want that other shot, we can definitely line that up and make sure that they follow up with their local area or come back during that second time frame,” said Patricia Pudwill, an operations planner specialist with FEMA.

