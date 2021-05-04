Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota on Tuesday

(KSWO)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 86 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,480. Three new deaths brings the states total death toll to 1,970.

Pennington County reported 13 new cases, Meade and Oglala Lakota counties each reported 2 new cases, and Butte and Custer counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 to 105.

According to CDC data, 54.79% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 46.88% have completed the full vaccine series. As a state, we are displaying a strong and united front against COVID-19.

Keep up the good work.

