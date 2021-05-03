Rising Star finalist: Jaida Haynes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jaida Haynes calls Philip home and while some kids might not like the small-town life, Jaida couldn’t see herself growing up anywhere else

“Growing up in a small town is pretty cool because you get to do all the sports. My classmates, I have been with since I was little. We grew up together,” Jaida Haynes, says

after graduating, the Scottie is set to head east river where she will pursue a degree in sign language interrupting

“I’ve always had kind of a natural push towards helping people” continued Haynes “and I always thought what I could to help someone else that’s what I want to do,”

Jaida believes that the small-town atmosphere helped shape her into her career path.

“Our community is so great about helping if a community member is struggling we are quick to help wherever needed,” added, Haynes

And it was one of the community members, a guidance counselor at Philip who convinced Jaida to enter Rising Star,

“You gotta try something new it is your last year.” Haynes says, “They opened up the deadline she said just do it what is the worst that can come out of it,”

