Advertisement

Cooler Start to the Week; Warmer End

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see mostly cloudy skies today with breezy conditions and below normal temperatures. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out around the Black Hills.

Tuesday will be slightly milder, then another trough will bring showers and cooler temperatures Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warmer, but the Mother’s Day weekend looks cloudy and showery as a yet another trough races in from the west. Not great timing, but we sure do need the moisture!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
This gameplay screenshot shows a herd of "zoids" bursting through the walls of the player's...
Get ready to serve food, bullets in South Dakota-based restaurant game ‘Midwest 90: Rapid City’
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Latest News

A few showers through the first half of the week
Monday
Showers to begin the week
Cooler with showers to wrap up the weekend
Showers
Cooler with showers Sunday