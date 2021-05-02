Little Black Hill’s Battle 5k raises money for CMN

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A sick child can be a parent’s worst nightmare…but for some families, this is a reality.

Monument Health hosted their first Little Black Hills Battle 5k to show support to those families.

The event showcased six different kids and the battles they’ve gone through and how Monument Health has helped them through those battles.

“So, we have a handful of kids who were born early, required heart surgery. Others who have chronic illnesses and have to come in for outpatient treatments and even a sweet little girl that has to come in for chemotherapy,” Amanda Horsley a pediatric nurse clinician at Monument Health

The 5k walk is a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network and the pediatric department at Monument Health to go towards other kids with similar battles.

Despite the rain, Horsely was pleased with the turnout.

