Cooler with showers to wrap up the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers are expected tonight and Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but some needed moisture off and on through the day. Temperatures will be cooler with many highs only in the 50s, as some may reach the 60s on the plains. Showers taper off Sunday evening and skies clear up a bit going into Monday.

Highs Monday will be in the 50s for many with partly cloudy skies. A few showers could return Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday with highs back in the 50s for many. Things dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures are expected to make it back into the 60s Thursday and Friday, where some could flirt with the 70s Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend will cool down into the 50s to low 60s with the chance of storms Saturday and some showers on Mother’s Day itself. Showers are possible that following week. May looks to start off with some ups and downs in the temperature forecast with off and on moisture chances before we start to warm up more toward the end of the month.

