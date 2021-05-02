Advertisement

Cooler with showers to wrap up the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers are expected tonight and Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but some needed moisture off and on through the day. Temperatures will be cooler with many highs only in the 50s, as some may reach the 60s on the plains. Showers taper off Sunday evening and skies clear up a bit going into Monday.

Highs Monday will be in the 50s for many with partly cloudy skies. A few showers could return Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday with highs back in the 50s for many. Things dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures are expected to make it back into the 60s Thursday and Friday, where some could flirt with the 70s Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend will cool down into the 50s to low 60s with the chance of storms Saturday and some showers on Mother’s Day itself. Showers are possible that following week. May looks to start off with some ups and downs in the temperature forecast with off and on moisture chances before we start to warm up more toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
This gameplay screenshot shows a herd of "zoids" bursting through the walls of the player's...
Get ready to serve food, bullets in South Dakota-based restaurant game ‘Midwest 90: Rapid City’
Noem sues Biden over Rushmore fireworks
Health officials say the annual event resulted in "widespread transmission" of the virus.
COVID cases tied to Sturgis Rally
What people can do to lend a hand
Rapid City and panhandling, other ways to help out

Latest News

Showers
Cooler with showers Sunday
sunny and mild
Summer and then Spring Returns
Sunny
Unseasonably Warm Weather to Close This Week!
Sunny
Sunny Friday is On Tap