Advertisement

Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack

This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.(Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIMBLE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say a 39-year-old woman has been found dead in southwestern Colorado after an apparent bear attack.

The woman from Durango was believed to have gone walking with her dogs on Friday near Trimble.

The woman’s boyfriend returned home at about 8:30 p.m. Friday and found the dogs outside, but the woman was missing.

He started searching and found her body about an hour later and called 911.

A federal wildlife services dog team found a female black bear with two cubs nearby. They were euthanized.

The La Plata County Coroner plans an autopsy. The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This gameplay screenshot shows a herd of "zoids" bursting through the walls of the player's...
Get ready to serve food, bullets in South Dakota-based restaurant game ‘Midwest 90: Rapid City’
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Health officials say the annual event resulted in "widespread transmission" of the virus.
COVID cases tied to Sturgis Rally
Noem sues Biden over Rushmore fireworks
Rapid City man killed in crash.
Rapid City man killed in Wyoming accident

Latest News

A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Macadamia Nuts
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Macadamia Nuts