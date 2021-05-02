A few showers through the first half of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A little clearing is expected overnight, but skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A couple of showers are possible across the area, but not everyone will see them. Lows will range from the 30s to the 40s. Scattered clouds continue Monday with a few showers possible in the afternoon, mainly in northwest South Dakota, northeast Wyoming and parts of the Black Hills.

Plenty of clouds are expected Tuesday with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Another shower chance exists Wednesday, where a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with highs in the 60s for many. The warmest day will be on Friday, where highs are expected to soar into the 70s for some. Partly cloudy skies will wrap up the week.

Mother’s Day weekend will start off with a chance of showers and storms Saturday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Mother’s Day itself looks to be cloudy with showers off and on through the day. Highs will be in the 50s for many, and even some 40s in the higher elevations.

