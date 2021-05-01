Summer and then Spring Returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are getting set up for a warm and wet weekend. But until those raindrops fall, enjoy the sunshine tomorrow. We are looking a highs that are well above average for this time of the year.

Partly sunny tomorrow. But the ridge is leaving the area stage right and a cool front is coming in and it is going to add to our instability, thus firing off a thunderstorm or two mainly in the overnight hours.

Then the storms will lose any volatility that we have, but the rain will stay here and the temperatures will drop over the next few days. The drop will actually bring our temperatures closer to normal which is the low 60s. Cinco de Mayo will have conditions that will be worthy of a fiesta. Mild and it will likely be dry for any outdoor celebrations. Enjoy your weekend.

