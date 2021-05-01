Advertisement

Black Hills Farmers Market opens up the summer season

The community was ready to get outside for the warm weather.
The community was ready to get outside for the warm weather.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sounds of summer filled the air at the Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City Saturday.

“Today is our season opener here in Market Park so we’ve continued a year-round farmers market Saturdays, but this Saturday is the kick-off to the main season market,” says market manager Barb Cromwell.

The market has more than 40 vendors signed up to sell and with the beautiful weather Saturday saw, the community was ready to get outside.

But what makes the summer season special? That’s when the produce starts coming.

“All ready today we have tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, and very soon we’ll have the asparagus and rhubarb, those kinds of things. But then all the great honey and eggs, a wide variety of meats and baked goods and canned goods,” says Cromwell.

What’s great about coming to a farmers market, Cromwell says you can talk to vendors directly about the food and where it comes from... and some of it was freshly picked.

But most importantly, she says you are supporting local businesses like Deb Taylors.

“I just had a customer from Pierre say no we are going buy here, we’re going to buy local it’s important to them. They are supporting so many families when they buy local that are local families,” says Taylor.

Taylor says of the jobs she has had in her life.. the Farmers Market is her favorite and she will be selling there until she can’t anymore.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Noem sues Biden over Rushmore fireworks
Health officials say the annual event resulted in "widespread transmission" of the virus.
COVID cases tied to Sturgis Rally
This gameplay screenshot shows a herd of "zoids" bursting through the walls of the player's...
Get ready to serve food, bullets in South Dakota-based restaurant game ‘Midwest 90: Rapid City’
What people can do to lend a hand
Rapid City and panhandling, other ways to help out

Latest News

Books at the pop-up library.
Rapid City Library is expanding their services
The weather is warming up and it feels like summer is right around the corner.
Earth Day hiking challenge: Hike some, snap selfies, win a pin
The historic house is going through some changes.
Online auction being held this weekend to fund McGillyCuddy House renovation
Fire danger is on the rise as we move into the summer season.
Fire danger high for summer according to Darren Clabo, the State Fire Meteorologist of South Dakota