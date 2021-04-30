Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather to Close This Week!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Downslope winds and a ridge of high pressure aloft will combine to produce summer-like temperatures today. Expect many spots of see highs in the 80s. Our highs today should mostly fall short of the record highs recorded for this date, though.

Saturday will be another warm day, then much cooler air moves in Sunday into next week as a slow moving trough moves east into the northern plains. Periods of scattered showers and isolated thundershowers are likely starting Saturday night, and continuing through Monday. Temperatures will be below normal during the first half of next week.

