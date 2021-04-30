Online auction being held this weekend to fund McGillyCuddy House renovation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’ve driven on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may have seen a historic home being renovated.

It’s known as the McGillycuddy House and the effort to restore the building and preserve its history has been going on for the last decade. The house was built by former Rapid City Mayor Valentine McGillycuddy in the late 1800s.

Historic Rapid City treasurer Bill Kessloff said that he looks forward to the house being renovated so people can learn about the early part of the town’s history.

”Winston Churchill said years ago, ‘We shape the buildings, thereafter, the buildings shape us.’ And that’s what we’re doing here,” Kessloff said. “So, it’s important to recognize the founders and what they did to create this wonderful community.”

Historic Rapid City is holding an online auction to fundraise for the project.

You can register at mcphersonauction.com

