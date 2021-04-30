Advertisement

OneHeart already seeing success stories

By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - OneHeart opened their doors at the beginning of the year with the goal of helping lift families out of poverty.

and now just 5 months later, OneHeart is already seeing success.

Both families and individuals have moved into the center and successes are happening much earlier than the OneHeart staff had anticipated.

Transformation Director Chadwick Ratigan who grew up in poverty shares his own life experiences with guests at One Heart to help inspire them.

“For them to be able to know that it is possible and I had one guest tell me it is possible and they can do this. For me, it made me well up a bit and put a lump in my throat. It made me happy to know I can set an example for them,” Chadwick Ratigan, Transformation Director, says

Ratigan added that for one of their guests the thing they were most excited to do once moving in was having the ability to do laundry.

