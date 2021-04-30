Friday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There were 129 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,394. Five new deaths brings the states total death toll to 1,967.

Pennington County reported 12 new cases, Lawrence County reported 4 new cases, and Todd, Perkins, Butte, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 9 to 112.

According to CDC data, 54.59% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 45.94% have completed the full vaccine series. As a state, we are displaying a strong and united front against COVID-19.

Keep up the good work.

