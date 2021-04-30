Advertisement

Friday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota

(Dado Ruvic | REUTERS)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There were 129 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,394. Five new deaths brings the states total death toll to 1,967.

Pennington County reported 12 new cases, Lawrence County reported 4 new cases, and Todd, Perkins, Butte, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 9 to 112.

According to CDC data, 54.59% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 45.94% have completed the full vaccine series. As a state, we are displaying a strong and united front against COVID-19.

Keep up the good work.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man killed in crash.
Rapid City man killed in Wyoming accident
GenPro Solutions solar panels at company.
Black Hills Energy stirs up the renewable energy community
Ross Johnson appeared in court for a status hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault and...
Black Hawk teen sentenced in connection to a 2018 shooting
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial

Latest News

Noem sues Biden over Rushmore fireworks
Fundraising goal to expand cancer care institute reached as Monument breaks ground
Fundraising goal to expand cancer care institute reached as Monument breaks ground
Rallies to defund the police across the nation.
“Defund the Police,” is it a Rapid City issue?
What people can do to lend a hand
Rapid City and panhandling, other ways to help out