State soccer tournament to be held in Rapid this weekend

The South Dakota Youth Soccer Association State Championship is scheduled for this weekend at...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The top youth soccer tournament in South Dakota is coming to the Black Hills.

The South Dakota Youth Soccer Association State Championship is scheduled for this weekend at the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex. Teams from Rapid City, Sioux Falls, and Tea are vying for the championship title.

David Sharp, director of coaching for the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club, said that he’s happy a tournament of this caliber is coming to the hills before tourism season begins.

”It’s always good to bring in all these teams with all their families,” Sharp said. “They’re booking the hotels and eating at the restaurants, and I think it has a pretty serious impact on the economy here.”

The Soccer Club is recommending social distancing and mask-wearing at this weekend’s tournament.

