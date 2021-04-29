Rapid City man killed in Wyoming accident

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Rapid City man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning near Sundance, Wyoming. The Patrol says 42-year old Kelsey M. Conner was driving a BMW X5 east on Interstate 90 at 8:52am Wednesday when the left rear tire tread separated from the tire, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, going off the right side of the road and overturning. The Patrol says Conner was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol says speed, alcohol/drug use and equipment failure are being investigated as potential contributing factors in the crash.