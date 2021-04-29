In first address to congress, SD delegation hopes Biden reaches across the aisle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Approaching his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden is set to give his first speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday.

The President is expected to promote his trillion-dollar infrastructure package, as well as expanding on educational priorities that would provide universal pre-K and two free years of community college.

Biden is also expected to address unifying the country.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says Congress is more skeptical now of the President’s promises of unity.

”Frankly, the first 100 days of the Biden administration has not shown a lot of unity,” Johnson said. “I think we’re certainly willing to find common ground, Democrats, and Republicans, to work together. That’s not something the White House seems too interested in from an actual actions perspective. The rhetoric has been there, hopefully, we’ll be able to get the two matching a little more closely here in the months to come.”

Senator John Thune also hopes that Biden can work across the aisle as his administration hits the 100-day benchmark.

He says there are things that Republicans and Democrats can work together on.

”Policing reform would be one, infrastructure would be one,” Thune said. “That’s assuming that his definition of infrastructure becomes real infrastructure and not all the insularly, big-spending things that his team has added.”

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is giving the Republican Response following the speech.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.