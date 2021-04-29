Advertisement

Elevate Rapid City releases 2021 legislative scorecard

The scorecard is meant to show the community which lawmakers Elevate Rapid City believes will promote pro-business policies.
The scorecard is meant to show the community which lawmakers Elevate Rapid City believes will...
The scorecard is meant to show the community which lawmakers Elevate Rapid City believes will promote pro-business policies.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2021 South Dakota legislative session wrapped up at the end of March, but Thursday, Elevate Rapid City let people know the group’s opinion on how their lawmakers voted.

Elevate Rapid City’s 2021 legislative scorecard focused on business.

It looked at 16 bills that Elevate Rapid City took a stance on, ones that they hoped would help with community development.

The bills focused on public policy, funding, and preparing for Ellsworth Air Force Base’s expanding mission.

”Some of the legislation that was covered this year were things like funding for rehabilitation of the railroad, funding for the liberty center, funding for the expansion of the mineral industries building at the school of mines,” said Jessica Castleberry, Senator for District 35. “And so those are all things that are going to be so impactful and it’s important for people to know who the legislators were that supported those efforts.”

Castleberry was one of six legislators who received a perfect score, voting in support of many of the 16 bills, making her and eight others, in Elevate’s eyes, pro-business champions.

The scorecard is meant to show the community which lawmakers Elevate Rapid City believes will promote pro-business policies.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
GenPro Solutions solar panels at company.
Black Hills Energy stirs up the renewable energy community
Rapid City man killed in crash.
Rapid City man killed in Wyoming accident
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
Both stare into the mine that caused their family to evacuate.
Trudo family revisits their house a year after a mine collapse forced them to evacuate

Latest News

Restaurants and greenhouses aren’t new concepts but some local entrepreneurs took these tried...
Local entrepreneurs take tried and true businesses to a whole new level
Rapid City man killed in crash.
Rapid City man killed in Wyoming accident
Whip up some of Jack Caudill's famous bacon bombs!
Jack Caudill whips up some bacon bombs!
Five million Americans have missed the second half of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and...
Thousands of South Dakotans missing out on second COVID-19 vaccine dose