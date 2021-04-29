Black Hawk teen sentenced in connection to a 2018 shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 19-year-old Ross Johnson from Black Haw was sentenced today (Thursday) after pleading guilty back in February in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

Johnson will serve 15 years in the state prison for aggravated assault and 5 years for accessory.

Originally, Johnson was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, in addition to aggravated assault and accessory to a crime. Some charges were dismissed due to the plea deal.

Johnson, who was 16 at the time of the crime, went to Nathan Graham’s house to see his stepson when a physical altercation broke out.

Prosecutors said Johnson gave his gun to a friend who shot Graham in the back of the head on East Philadelphia Street.

The sister of Graham’s wife read a statement on behalf of Shelia Graham in court saying, “you need to be locked away.”

