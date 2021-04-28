Thousands of South Dakotans missing out on second COVID-19 vaccine dose

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Tuesday, 29.1% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And South Dakota’s number almost doubles that, with 44% of the population fully vaccinated.

It seems as though the push toward herd immunity is going well, however, there are millions of people across the country who are missing their appointments for the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Five million Americans have missed the second half of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and 5,843 of those people are in South Dakota.

“It’s a small number now, but it might be a trend and that’s the real concern,” said Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health. “What we would like to see is everyone completing their series.”

The first dose gives people anywhere from 55 to 80% immunity through antibodies.

The second dose ensures 95% immunity.

But what happens when someone doesn’t complete the messenger RNA shot series?

“Your immune system makes neutralizing antibodies, in other words, these antibodies will completely get rid of the virus and will prevent the disease but if you don’t get the second dose, you make not have enough of it and that’s the reason why we’re concerned when people miss their second dose,” said Kurra. “Let’s say you’re lucky enough after the first dose to get 80% immunity, the factor remains that you may not have long-lasting immunity, so the second dose really gets you to that two years and more immunity.”

A New York Times report found that people are skipping the second dose for two main reasons, reasons Monument Health is seeing as well.

“Some of them are shy after the first one, they might have a minor reaction like a little headache, a fever, or somebody aches and sometimes they hesitate and some of them might feel like just one is adequate,” said Kurra. “The second dose is going to ensure that your immunity is long-lasting, one, two that you have the right amount of the neutralizing antibodies that you need to stop this disease.”

