Advertisement

Rapid City Area Schools planning for 5 day in person learning, and no mask mandates for next school year

RCAS
RCAS
By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the school year winds down the Rapid City Area School district has unveiled its plan for how the next school year will work.

At the most recent school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says the 2021-22 school year will see a return to the 5 day school week, as well as an end to mask requirements. The district will, however, keep enhanced hygiene protocols in place.

The district will also go back to allowing visitors and volunteers who provide key services back into school buildings.

“Do such great service to our schools, they volunteer untold hours at a financial investment that we would be hard-pressed to provide otherwise,” Dr. Lori Simon

Simon added that if they see anything of great concern coming from health professionals changing over the summer or during the school year, that information would be brought to the board, who would then determine if enhanced safety protocols should be brought back.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Rapid City motorcycle crash
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her...
Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant
From magpies to the South Dakota state flower to buffalo and pine trees, the south wall of Acme...
Rapid City native uses graffiti to tell story of Lakota culture
2nd amendment
Noem 2nd Amendment

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Both stare into the mine that caused their family to evacuate.
Trudo family revisits their house a year after a mine collapse forced them to evacuate
South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the...
South Dakota Department of Health prepares for medical marijuana
Annual Rapid City cleanup.
Annual Rapid City cleanup throws away over 6 tons of refuse