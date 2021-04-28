Missing Rapid City teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Isnala Cross.

The teen was last seen in the 1700 block of North Maple Ave headed toward LaCrosse Street wearing white pants, a white shirt, and white shoes. He is approximately 6′ tall and weighs 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have been working since yesterday afternoon to locate Cross. As of this morning he has not been located.

Anyone with any information on Cross’ whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.